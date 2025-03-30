Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government has decided to advance paddy sowing this year to June 1. Punjab government advances paddy sowing to June 1

He said the decision was taken to avoid complications to paddy growers in selling their crop due to high moisture content in October.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Mann said zone-wise cultivation of the paddy crop will be done in the state, for which necessary planning and arrangements are being made by the government.

“We have decided to start paddy sowing from June 1. We will divide states into four zones for paddy transplantation,” he said.

Earlier, the paddy transplantation used to begin after June 10.

He said the state government is duty-bound to check the sale of spurious seeds.