Punjab government ignored MeT warnings to prepare for floods: Governor

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit visited flood-affected villages in Jalandhar’s Shahkot sub-division to take stock of the situation on Thursday.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit in flood-affected villages of Jalandhar’s Shahkot sub-division on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purohit assured the farmers that the survey to assess the damage to the loss incurred due to floods will be completed within 15 days.

He also visited the Dhussi Bundh where he was briefed by the top officials of drainage and irrigation department about the reasons behind the floods.

Meanwhile, Purohit said though he is convinced with relief arrangements made by the district administration, there are lapses on the part of the government as it has completely failed to take note of repeated warnings and alerts sounded by meteorological department (MeT).

“The government should have held meetings one month prior to the onset of the monsoon season so as to avoid such a situation,” he said.

Over 1,300 people living in relief camps

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh

Forty-three people were killed while 1,319 are living in 159 relief camps after a recent spell of heavy rain paralysed daily life and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land in Punjab, said officials on Thursday.

The state government machinery has been working round the clock in affected areas. The situation has improved in most areas but some places remain inundated, according to an official statement.

The revenue department said 1,473 villages have been affected by the floods. Among these, 458 villages are in Patiala, the hardest-hit district, 268 in Mohali and 364 in Rupnagar.

Says won’t allow violation of Constitution

On the sidelines of his visit, Purohit dared the government to mention one illustration in which he had interfered in any of the administrative functioning of the Punjab government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am just following the rules and regulations as mentioned in the Constitution. I just don’t allow the government to work and take decisions which are not in accordance with the Constitution. I am not politically motivated but will not allow violation of the Constitution,” Purohit said.

He added that under Section 167 of the Constitution, come what may, the governor has a right to ask any information about the working of the government and the chief minister is bound to provide the information sought.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON