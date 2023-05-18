Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PUNBUS bus fleet to be merged with Punjab Roadways

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 18, 2023

Punjab government merges debt-free buses of PUNBUS with Punjab Roadways, resulting in a fleet of 790 buses after merging around 587 buses.

The Punjab government has decided to merge debt-free buses of PUNBUS with Punjab Roadways.

After merging around 587 buses of PUNBUS, the Punjab Roadways will have a fleet of 790 buses. (HT File Photo)
After merging around 587 buses of PUNBUS, the Punjab Roadways will have a fleet of 790 buses. The cabinet sub- committee comprising of finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, employment generation minister Aman Arora, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday asked Transport Department to expedite the process of merging the debt-free buses with Punjab Roadways.

During the meeting with representatives of Punjab Roadways/ PUNBUS State Transport Workers Union here at Punjab Bhawan, the Sub-Committee also directed the department officials to conduct regular checks of government buses and ensure that any passenger found without ticket should be charged ten times of the fare and punished as per rules. They also asked the department to ensure that all the government buses should stop at their scheduled bus stops so that commuters, especially women, do not face any hardship.

Listening to grievances of representatives of Punjab Roadways/ PUNBUS State Transport Workers Union, the ministers assured that their legitimate demands are under consideration and a decision will be taken soon.

Every possible step is being taken to ramp up the public transport system of the Punjab government to improve travel facilities.

