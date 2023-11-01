Punjab government running away from facing people: Jakhar

Targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday that massive police clampdown in Ludhiana shows the chief minister’s fear in the face of impending questioning during the November 1 debate. Blaming the government for its failure to utilise the opportunity to discuss, debate and evolve a consensus over issues of the day, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said: “It’s a pre-planned strategy to instigate the people and then shift the blame from the government’s shoulders.” (HT File)

“This unprecedented police presence in Ludhiana belies the congenial environment which should have been created for a critical debate over grave issues being faced by Punjab,” Jakhar said at a press conference.

Blaming the government for its failure to utilise the opportunity to discuss, debate and evolve a consensus over issues of the day, he said: “It’s a pre-planned strategy to instigate the people and then shift the blame from the government’s shoulders”.

“CM Mann’s aim is to burry the important issue like the SYL Canal by doing a drama. I have prepared a chargesheet against the government. Let’s wait for tomorrow,” said Jakhar.

