Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora
He was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.
The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday.
Arora assured the real estate developers that their all legitimate demands will be considered sympathetically and he will discuss it with the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is personally supervising every development in this regard. He asked them to make sure that the interests of property buyers should be protected.
Later, he told reporters that the previous governments have created a “mess” in the name of urban development, which resulted in mushrooming of around 14000 illegal colonies in the state. “We will bring the new policy to clear this mess,” he said. On a question of making NOC compulsory for property registration, the cabinet minister said that this issue would also be resolved soon as three departments housing & urban development, revenue and local government are working in tandem to sort it out at the earliest. Agarwal, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other senior officials of revenue department were also present in the meeting.
SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village
In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala's Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.
Infant, kidnapped in Mathura, found from local BJP leader's house
A seven-month-old boy, who was abducted from Mathura's railway station last week, was recovered on Monday from the house of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who allegedly bought him for ₹1.8 lakh from a child-trafficking racket. After searching for several days, he was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator from Firozabad, Vinita Agrawal, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal, with investigators identifying a racket, headed by a doctor couple from Hathras.
Mysterious dwarfing disease worries paddy growers in Haryana
Paddy growers in Haryana are worried due to a mysterious dwarfing disease reported in the crop as they are unable to find out the reason behind the stunted growth of plants. As per reports, the stunted growth of paddy was reported in almost all the major paddy-producing districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal and Yamunanagar.
No Covid fatality in Chandigarh tricity for 3rd straight day
The tricity on Monday recorded 50 fresh Covid infections, a slight dip from the 72 cases reported a day earlier. At 22, Mohali's single day tally was highest on Monday, followed by 19 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula. On Sunday, Chandigarh alone reported 42 cases, followed by 23 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula. No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday for the third consecutive day.
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
