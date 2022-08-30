Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora

Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora

Published on Aug 30, 2022 02:40 AM IST

He was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.

Punjab housing and urban development Aman Arora assured the real estate developers that their all legitimate demands will be considered sympathetically and he will discuss it with the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is personally supervising every development in this regard. He asked them to make sure that the interests of property buyers should be protected. (HT File)
Punjab housing and urban development Aman Arora assured the real estate developers that their all legitimate demands will be considered sympathetically and he will discuss it with the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is personally supervising every development in this regard. He asked them to make sure that the interests of property buyers should be protected. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.

Arora assured the real estate developers that their all legitimate demands will be considered sympathetically and he will discuss it with the chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is personally supervising every development in this regard. He asked them to make sure that the interests of property buyers should be protected.

Later, he told reporters that the previous governments have created a “mess” in the name of urban development, which resulted in mushrooming of around 14000 illegal colonies in the state. “We will bring the new policy to clear this mess,” he said. On a question of making NOC compulsory for property registration, the cabinet minister said that this issue would also be resolved soon as three departments housing & urban development, revenue and local government are working in tandem to sort it out at the earliest. Agarwal, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other senior officials of revenue department were also present in the meeting.

