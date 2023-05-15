Punjab’s cabinet meeting to be held in Jalandhar on Wednesday

The Punjab government has decided to convene its cabinet meeting at Jalandhar’s circuit house on Wednesday. This is for the second time, government would be holding a meeting outside Chandigarh after it convened a meeting in Ludhiana last week. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said cabinet meetings being held in different cities, is an effort under the initiative “government at your doorsteps”. (HT File Photo)

The decision to make Jalandhar venue for the meeting, was taken two days after Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, convincingly won Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin of 58,691 votes.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said cabinet meetings being held in different cities, is an effort under the initiative “government at your doorsteps”.

“The decision on approvals of new development projects in Jalandhar and other parts of Punjab will be taken, besides having discussion on resolving pending issues,” Mann said.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar deputy commissioner, Jaspreet Singh said the CM will also meet people during ‘sarkar tuhade dwar’ initiative, while his cabinet colleagues will be also present to address their issues. The DC asked police officials for foolproof security arrangements and other departments to complete the given tasks within set timeline.

ECI lifts Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a letter to lift the model code of conduct (MCC) which was implemented in view of the Jalandhar byelection. In a letter issued by ECI, it has been directed to state that the provisions of MCC are enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule by the ECI and it remains effective till completion of election process. Now, that the result of Jalandhar byelection have been declared by the returning officer, the MCC has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect.