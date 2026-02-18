Punjab government to launch trade commission to ease business ops

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced the formation of a state trade commission aimed at simplifying business operations for small traders, shopkeepers and entrepreneurs. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to making governance more accessible and responsive to those who drive Punjab’s economy.

“The key objective of the commission is to ensure that traders no longer have to run for routine approvals, departmental clearances and day-to-day business-related work,” said Cheema.

He adds that the trade commission will act as a platform to save the time, effort and money of the trading community. It will provide a faster and smoother resolution mechanism for their issues, with a structured system, clear accountability and time-bound solutions so that problems are not left hanging indefinitely.

As part of the groundwork for the initiative, review meetings were held in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Moga, Malerkotla, Patiala, Rupnagar, Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda.

In these meetings, government representatives, local administration and concerned teams discussed the operational roadmap and district-level coordination with local shopkeepers, small business owners and traders to ensure effective implementation of the commission.

“The Punjab trade commission will be formed with the spirit of public service, transparency and ease of doing business,” said Cheema.