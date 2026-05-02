Punjab government to set up forensic directorate for speedy probes

The Punjab cabinet on Friday gave its nod to set up a directorate of forensic science services in the state to ensure speedy investigations into crimes. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

A spokesperson for the chief minister’s office said the decision was taken in the meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Earlier known as the forensic science laboratory, the directorate will now be under the control of the department of home affairs,” the spokesperson was quoted in a release.

The nomenclature of regional testing forensic science laboratories will now be regional forensic science laboratories working under directorate of forensic sciences (DFS), and the chief chemical examiner laboratory at Kharar will be integrated into DFS as a special toxicology division, the release further said.

Under the new directorate, the forensic capacity will be strengthened through the creation of new technical divisions, including DNA, ballistics, cyber forensics, documents, and audio-voice, at regional science laboratories in Amritsar, Bathinda, and Ludhiana, the spokesperson added.

“Further, 28 mobile forensic units will be established, with one mobile forensic van operating in each police district under the supervision of a scientific officer (crime scene),” the release added.

Speaking on the staffing, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, the sanctioned posts of forensic science laboratory, chemical examiner laboratory and ministerial staff will be adjusted in DFS, while an additional 266 posts of technical staff and one post of ministerial staff will be created and filled in a phased manner through direct recruitment.

Approval has been given for the revival and direct recruitment of scientific officers and scientific assistants at the forensic science laboratory at Mohali, along with the recruitment of laboratory assistants and laboratory attendants.

Farm stay policy

In another decision, the cabinet also approved the Farm Stay Policy-2026 to boost farmer incomes and rural tourism. The policy aims to promote farm-based experiential tourism while creating sustainable and supplementary income opportunities for farmers across the state.

The policy leverages the state’s strong agrarian base, rich rural culture and hospitality traditions, positioning farm stays as tourism development.

“The policy is farmer-centric and enables farmers to utilise a small portion of their agricultural land to offer authentic rural experiences, farm-based accommodation, local cuisine and cultural activities without disturbing primary agricultural practices,” the CMO press note added.

Societies registration amendment

The cabinet has also given consent to the Societies Registration (Punjab amendment) bill, 2026 by amending the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The bill will be placed before the vidhan sabha for approval.