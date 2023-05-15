Zira factory row: Govt to pass fresh order on air pollution clearance to liquor factory, Punjab tells HC

The Punjab government on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it would withdraw its order of April 11, with which the consent to operate was denied to the M/s Malbros International Private Limited based in Zira. The submissions were made in response to the plea filed by the firm against April 11 order passed by Punjab Pollution Control Board. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The submissions were made in response to the plea filed by the firm against April 11 order passed by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) under the Air Prevention and Control Pollution Act 1981. The lawyers said while deferring the hearing, the high court said that fresh order be passed after giving an opportunity for a hearing to the company. Detailed orders of Monday’s proceedings are awaited.

However, lawyers from the government side said the order does not mean the factory would start its operations as the issue is to be considered afresh. One more issue, about the grant of NOC was pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the lawyers added.

Operation at the liquor manufacturing unit in Ferozepur district is suspended since July 2022 owing to protests from locals over allegations of violation of various environmental norms. The protests are still on.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of the unit in January, but formal orders were not issued.

Later, in February, the Punjab government told the court that PPCB has refused consent for the operation to the Malbros International Private Limited.

In the fresh plea, the company had sought to quash the refusal of consent to operate dated April 11. The directions were also sought by the company to grant the said consent to operate under the Air Prevention and Control Pollution Act 1981, as the petitioner was having all the requisite documents which are required for the same. “The state functionaries in the present case are acting merely for the purpose of justifying the decision of the chief minister made through social media and that too in a wrongful and illegal manner. The action of the respondent state is a clear case of hanging the person whose neck fits the noose,” the plea read.