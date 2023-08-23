Administrative reshuffle: Punjab govt transfers 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers

Chandigarh Parminder Pal Singh is the new MD, PUNCOM, and in addition executive director, BACKFINCO.

In an administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred 16 IAS and 13 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Priyank Bharti, secretary, technical education and industrial training, has been posted as secretary, public works department (buildings and roads), in place of Nilkanth S Avhad. DPS Kharbanda, director, technical education and industrial training and in addition director, mines and geology, is the new secretary, technical education and industrial training. He has also been given the additional charge of chief executive officer, Punjab Bureau of Investment, relieving Kamal Kishor Yadav.

Amarpal Singh has been posted as chief executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency, whereas Varinder Kumar Sharma, special secretary, home affairs and justice, has been given the charge of director, tourism and cultural affairs in addition.

Devinder Singh, managing director, Punjab State Cooperative Bank, has been given the additional charge of member secretary of Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission and Punjab State Backward Classes Commission. Deepti Uppal in the new director-cum-CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company.

Shena Aggarwal, commissioner, Ludhiana municipal corporation, goes as special secretary, social security and women and child development, whereas Sanyam Aggarwal has been posted as special secretary, agriculture and farmers welfare.

Sandeep Kumar is Tarn Taran DC

Sandeep Kumar, additional deputy commissioner (rural development), Ludhiana, is the new deputy commissioner of Tarn Taran. He replaces Baldeep Kaur, who has been posted as special secretary, personnel and vigilance, with additional charge of managing director, PSIEC.

Abhijeet Kaplish is the new director, mines and geology, in place of DPS Kharbanda. The services of Sandeep Rishi, awaiting posting, have been placed at the disposal of department of local government for posting as commissioner, Ludhiana MC.

Amit Kumar Panchal is now ADC, Phagwara, and in addition commissioner, MC, Phagwara, whereas Aditya Dachalwal has been posted as additional secretary, NRI affairs.

Parminder Pal Singh is the new MD, PUNCOM, and in addition executive director, BACKFINCO. The services of Manisha Rana have been placed at the disposal of local government for posting as joint commissioner, MC, Patiala, whereas Paramdeep Singh is now additional commissioner, Ludhiana MC. Rajdeep Kaur has been posted as joint secretary, vigilance and personnel, and in addition director, hospitality, Rakesh Kumar Popli as additional director, tourism and cultural affairs, and Anand Sagar Sharma as joint secretary, agriculture and farmers welfare, and in addition additional MD, PUNGRAIN.

Jyoti Bala is now ADC (rural development), Hoshiarpur, Kanu Thind joint director (administration), industries and commerce, Rajesh Kumar Sharma SDM, Patti, Naman Marken deputy director (administration), PWD, Patiala, and Karandeep Singh joint director (administration), agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

Jaspreet Singh has been posted as SDM, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baljeet Kaur as SDM, Faridkot, with additional charge of registrar, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Anil Gupta as deputy secretary, general administration and coordination and Kiran Sharma as joint commissioner, MC, Mohali.

