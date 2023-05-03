Video row: Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit sends clip to Chandigarh Police for verification

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit has asked the Chandigarh Police to ascertain the authenticity of a video submitted to him by Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira regarding the alleged “sexual misconduct” of a cabinet minister in Punjab. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (PTI)

The governor had sent the video to the director general of police (DGP), Chandigarh Police, for forensic verification, two officials, including one from the UT Police, said on condition of anonymity. Khaira, who complained to Purohit about the minister’s alleged misconduct and handed over the purported ‘objectionable video’ on Monday, tweeted that the governor forwarded the video to Chandigarh Police to verify its authenticity and sought the forensic report. “I’m surprised why @BhagwantMann is defending a Minister for his gross misconduct?” he posted on Twitter.

The Congress MLA, while submitting the video to the governor, had sought its forensic verification, stating that if it (the video) was found genuine, the minister should be arrested and dropped from the cabinet. He, however, refused to reveal the minister’s name or release the video.