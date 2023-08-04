Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit takes ‘costly’ tomatoes off Raj Bhawan’s menu

With tomato prices skyrocketing in the region, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has taken the household staple off the menu at Raj Bhawan. In Chandigarh’s retail markets, tomatoes are selling for up to ₹ 250 per kg. At apni mandis, the prices range between ₹ 180 to ₹ 200 per kg. (PTI)

The governor said reducing the use of tomatoes will help curtail their surging price and made an appeal to people to use alternatives for the time being.

A Raj Bhawan statement said the governor took the decision to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens of Punjab, who are facing the impact of rising food prices.

“Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price; reducing demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their household for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices,” Purohit said.

In the orders, the governor stated that over the past few weeks, the people of the state and UT have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes, a staple in many households across the region.

“By forgoing tomato consumption in his own residence, the governor aims to underscore the importance of empathy, frugality, and responsible use of resources during these challenging times,” the statement said.

The Raj Bhavan statement attributed the surge in tomato prices to various factors, including “supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions and other market dynamics”.

Inclement weather conditions have not only disrupted production but also the supply chain in the past few weeks. Tomato rates had soared to an all-time high of ₹250 per kg at apni mandis and ₹300 per kg in retail shops on July 11.

