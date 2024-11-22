Menu Explore
Punjab governor discusses proposal to establish regional medical hub in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 22, 2024 09:54 AM IST

The new facility aims to decongest existing government hospitals and cater to patients from neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria chaired a meeting to discuss the proposal of establishing a regional medical hub in Chandigarh to address the growing healthcare demands.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria suggested prioritising peripheral populations and ensuring that satellite hospital facilities match the district hospital standards. (HT File Photo)
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria suggested prioritising peripheral populations and ensuring that satellite hospital facilities match the district hospital standards. (HT File Photo)

The new facility aims to decongest existing government hospitals and cater to patients from neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Suman Singh, director of health services, while presenting Chandigarh’s current healthcare challenges, emphasised the need for advanced infrastructure, universal healthcare and digital health solutions to enhance diagnosis and treatment.

NITI Aayog member VK Paul highlighted the importance of aligning the project with the “Viksit Bharat-2047” vision, proposing a hospital which would be at par with AIIMS. He stressed its potential in boosting medical education and research.

Kataria suggested prioritising peripheral populations and ensuring that satellite hospital facilities match the district hospital standards. Discussions included identifying suitable sites and promoting Chandigarh as a centre of excellence for healthcare and training.

The meeting also reviewed the Comprehensive School Health Programme, proposing mentorship programmes, health talks and basic first-aid training in schools. Education secretary Prerna Puri recommended involving both currently working and retired doctors in school health initiatives.

