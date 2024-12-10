Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria urges people to join the walk against drugs

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has called for widespread participation in the People’s Walk Against Drugs, which is aimed at tackling the growing drug menace through collective action. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will join the People’s Walk Against Drugs on the concluding days of the event. (HT File)

The walk, aligned with the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, a national initiative led by the Union ministry of social justice, had been launched on December 7. On Tuesday, the walk will start from Beas village, the hometown of legendary runner Fauja Singh, and culminate in Bathe village of Jalandhar district by evening. On December 11, participants will continue from Bathe to the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial in Kartarpur. The governor has confirmed his participation in the concluding days of the walk.

Kataria said the root causes of drug addiction are unemployment, academic stress, and emotional challenges faced by adolescents. He urged parents to focus on building strong relationships with their children, spending quality time together, and maintaining open dialogues to identify and address early signs of distress.