Punjab governor opens skill centre, astroturf stadium in Faridkot

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art skill development centre of excellence in Faridkot and also dedicated a freshly refurbished astroturf hockey stadium at the Government Brijindra College to the public. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurating a skill development centre in Faridkot on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney established and funded both community projects through the Sun Foundation, a charitable institution that works to help and empower underprivileged sections.

Addressing the gathering, the governor lauded Sahney and the Sun Foundation for their sustained commitment to social welfare and youth empowerment.

“The centre will play a transformative role in the region by equipping young people with modern, employable skills. It will open direct pathways to meaningful livelihoods and self-reliance for the youth,” he said.

The skill development centre is designed to provide free vocational training and job placement assistance to 1,000 local youth each year.

“The centre’s operational cost, estimated at ₹6 lakh per month, will be fully borne by the Sun Foundation, ensuring that all training remains completely free of cost to students,” Kataria said, adding that it would offer National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) certified training across nine industry-oriented trades.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahney said the centre was funded by blending public development capital with private philanthropy for his birthplace, Faridkot.

“The centre will provide completely free training and placement support in nine industry-oriented trades, including junior nurse, fashion designing, assistant beauty therapist, front office operations, warehouse management and electrician. Every year, nearly 1,000 youth will receive industry-relevant skills and NSDC-certified training, enabling them to secure employment and build better futures for themselves and their families,” he said.