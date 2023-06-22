Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit questions legality of 2-day assembly session

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday said that he would examine the constitutional legality of the two-day special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that concluded yesterday. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo)

“It is to be seen whether the special session was an extension of the budget session held in March because the house was not prorogued. If the special session was an extension, it is to be examined that could the bills be passed or the proceedings should have been limited to the business related to the budget,” the governor said. Purohit also warned that in case it was found that the procedure was not followed, then these bills will face rejection.

Purohit, while replying to queries from the media during the press conference, also took exception to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s remarks in the House. Purohit took over as governor of Punjab in 2021 and his confrontation with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state started in March 2022 after it stormed into power with a brute majority of 92 in the 117-member state assembly.

Mann during the second day of the two-day session had said that the governor was creating hurdles in the smooth functioning of his government.

CM had also pointed out that the governor was acting like a British-era viceroy. Taking a jibe at the CM, Purohit said, “The school in which he (CM) is studying, I retired as its headmaster”.

Miffed with the CM remarks, which Purohit termed as ‘derogatory’, the governor said he can’t match their level. “I have to maintain the Raj Bhawan’s dignity, therefore this one-sided affair is going on.” The governor also wondered if he committed a ‘sin’ when he asked the Mann government to remove a ‘tainted minster’, referring to Lal Chand Kataruchak who has been accused of ‘sexual misconduct.’

The governor said CM enjoys constitutional immunity while speaking inside the house, but if he utters anything foul outside he ‘will initiate action.’

On the second day of the state legislative assembly had passed three bills - the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 replacing the governor as head of 12 state-run universities as chancellor with the CM; the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023 for free of cost broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple and the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill 2023 for bypassing Supreme Court mandated procedure to appoint director general of police following an empanelment by the UPSC.

“I have not received these bills yet. In case the procedure was found to be not followed, these bills will face rejection,” Purohit said.

‘Won’t use state govt helicopter anymore’

The governor said he will not use the state government helicopter anymore. During the debate on the bill, which replaced the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of the state-run universities, Mann had brought up the use of the state helicopter.

“I will not take your (Punjab government’s) helicopter during my visits to the state, I will prefer going by my car,” Purohit announced, adding, “I am not using the chopper for my personal use but to perform government duties,” Purohit said he had taken the chopper three to four times.

Questions appointments of V-Cs

CM during the debate on the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 said that the governor is not from Punjab and has no knowledge about the culture and heritage of the state and is empowered to appoint the vice-chancellors. Mann and the governor have been at loggerheads for the past several months over several issues, including the procedure followed by the state government for the appointment of V-Cs of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Purohit questioned the selection committee had included the state chief secretary, one additional chief secretary rank officer and a representative from the UGC. “The selection committee members were against the UGC norms,” the governor said. Last week, the governor had appointed Susheel Mittal as V-C of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University from a three-member panel given by the state government.

CM duty bound to furnish information

Taking exception to Mann ‘love letters’ remarks in the House over communiqués received from the governor, Purohit said he had written to the CM over the matters that concern the state and Supreme Court issued a specific order on that. “The Governor has a right to seek information from the Chief Minister in terms of Article 167 (b) on matters relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation. Once such information is sought, the Chief Minister is duty bound to furnish it,” Purohit read out the SC orders.

“Not furnishing the information is a dereliction of constitutional duty imposed on the CM,” he added.

Punjab starved PU of funds

Referring to the issue of the Haryana government seeking affiliation for its colleges from the Panjab University, Purohit said the matter came to light on July 9 last year during the meeting of the inter-state north zonal council that Punjab government was not paying its share of 40% of the university’s budget. The council chairman asked the UT administrator to intervene. “During five years from 2017-18 to 2022-23, a sum of ₹493.19 crore was to be paid by the Punjab government and only ₹203 crore had been paid so far,” the governor said, adding that the Haryana government offered to support the university seeking affiliation of its colleges in three neighbouring districts. UT Chandigarh accounts for the rest of the 60% of funds that PU receives.

