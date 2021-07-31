Punjab govt agrees to give preference to ETT teachers in hiring for primary schools

The Punjab school education department on Friday announced to give preference to Elementary Teacher Training-Teacher Eligibility Test (ETT-TET)-qualified teachers during the recruitment process for government primary schools, agreeing to the long-standing demand.

To implement the decision, the department will amend the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group ‘C’ Service Rules, officials said. Sharing a copy of gazette on the department’s website, education secretary Krishan Kumar said, “This will come into force with effect from the date of publication in the official gazette.”

The unemployed teachers have been protesting in Patiala for the past 6 months in support of their demands.

State president of Unemployed TET-Passed ETT Teachers’ Union Deepak Kamboj said they are waiting for the final notification of the order before deciding on calling off their protest.

“Detailed discussions were held with senior officials regarding our demand of giving first preference to ETT-qualified teachers over BEd degree holders in primary schools,” he said.

The union warned the government of not adding any condition in the final recruitment notification. It is demanding recruitment for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET-ETT teachers and an increase in the upper age limit to 42.

One of the protesters, Surinderpal Singh, 36, has been atop a 260-foot mobile tower for the past 134 days.

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana met the protesters on Friday in support of their demands.