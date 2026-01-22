Punjab govt appoints board, corporation chiefs

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appointed the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Markfed, Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), Gau Seva Commission and several other boards, corporations and improvement trusts in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the appointments on X. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mann announced the appointments on X, sharing the orders issued by him. A majority of the appointees are associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Inderjeet Singh Mann was appointed as chairman of Markfed, while Harpal Juneja was named chairman of the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation, Patiala. Gursharan Singh Chhina was appointed as chairman of the PHSC, Major Gurcharan Singh (retd) of the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation, Sourabh Behl of the Pathankot Improvement Trust, Baljinder Singh Chaunda of the Punjab Scheduled Caste Land Development and Finance Corporation, and Harpal Singh of the Patiala Improvement Trust.

Navjot Kaur was named chairperson of the Punjab Energy Development Agency. Gagandeep Singh Ahluwalia was appointed as chairman of the Punjab Khadi and Village Industry Board and Simmi Pashan as vice-chairperson.

Kimti Bhagat was named vice-chairman of the Gau Sewa Commission, while Baljinder Singh was made vice-chairman of the Punjab State Forest Development Corporation Limited. Tarsem Singh Sialka and Harjot Kaur were appointed senior vice-chairman and vice-chairperson, respectively, of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission.