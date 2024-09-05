Punjab govt docs to suspend OPD services from Sept 9

{Talks with govt fail} Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has said that they will suspend OPD services across the state indefinitely from September 9. (HT File)

In the wake of failed talks with the government on Wednesday, Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has said that they will suspend OPD services across the state indefinitely from September 9. As per PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin the demands for reinstatement of the assured career progression scheme, improved security for healthcare workers, timely recruitment of medical officers, and the release of the pending central pay commission arrears were turned down.

Dr Akhil Sarin said, “We will suspend OPD services from September 9. We had warned the state government, but they paid no heed. The fight is not just ours; it’s about improving the health services across Punjab, and we need the support of the community.”

As a part of the protest the government doctors, across Punjab, are handing out pamphlets with their demands to patients along with prescriptions to muster the support and forewarn the patients of upcoming suspension of the OPDs.

In the meeting held on Wednesday with the health and family welfare department administrative secretary, the association highlighted the severe shortage of doctors in the state.

Sarin said, “As of now, according to PCMSA only 2,800 doctors are employed in Punjab whereas there are 4,600 sanctioned posts.”

“Health services in Punjab have collapsed,” reads the pamphlet being distributed to patients. “Doctors are leaving the government sector at an alarming rate. We are left with no option but to suspend OPD services, though we will try to minimise the impact on patients,” it further reads.