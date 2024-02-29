 Punjab govt extends PSPCL CMD Sran’s tenure by a year - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt extends PSPCL CMD Sran’s tenure by a year

Punjab govt extends PSPCL CMD Sran’s tenure by a year

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Feb 29, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The formal orders were issued by additional chief secretary power Tejvir Singh, after receiving the go-ahead from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Punjab government has extended Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairperson-cum-managing director Baldev Singh Sran’s tenure for another year, till February 6, 2025.

Earlier, the government had also extended the tenure of director (distribution) DS Grewal, which is also a post dealing with the power supplies. Both officers are considered close to the chief minister. (Representative Image/HT File)
Earlier, the government had also extended the tenure of director (distribution) DS Grewal, which is also a post dealing with the power supplies. Both officers are considered close to the chief minister. (Representative Image/HT File)

The formal orders were issued by additional chief secretary power Tejvir Singh, after receiving the go-ahead from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier, the government had also extended the tenure of director (distribution) DS Grewal, which is also a post dealing with the power supplies. Both officers are considered close to the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On