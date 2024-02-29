Punjab govt extends PSPCL CMD Sran’s tenure by a year

The Punjab government has extended Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairperson-cum-managing director Baldev Singh Sran’s tenure for another year, till February 6, 2025. Earlier, the government had also extended the tenure of director (distribution) DS Grewal, which is also a post dealing with the power supplies. Both officers are considered close to the chief minister. (Representative Image/HT File)

The formal orders were issued by additional chief secretary power Tejvir Singh, after receiving the go-ahead from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier, the government had also extended the tenure of director (distribution) DS Grewal, which is also a post dealing with the power supplies. Both officers are considered close to the chief minister.