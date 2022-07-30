Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa
Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP’s leadership in Delhi.
Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, Bajwa said the government after raking names of some former ministers has suddenly started going soft on them.
“The way investigating agency opened all the cases and the inquiries were done, but now it seems as if they are a bit slow and are trying to bail them out on the behest of some political masters in Delhi.” said Bajwa.
Bajwa said starting from the case of their own health minister in which the chief minister himself was an eyewitness as claimed by him, both the minister and his PA have been granted bail due to voice mismatch.
“Further, when the rural development minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal is claiming that former minister Tripat Rajinder Bajwa has caused a loss of ₹28 crore to the exchequer in Bhagtupura village panchayat land scam and the inquiry report is submitted to the CM, why not any action is taken yet by the chief minister’s office?” questioned Bajwa.
Speaking on the issue of complaints against former food and supply minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Bajwa said that a vigilance inquiry has been marked into allegations of corruption against the former minister.
“The complainant says the scam is of ₹ 2,000 crore in which there were various beneficiaries at the cost of small contractors. Till now, why the investigating agency has not even asked the former minister to join the investigation,” Bajwa asked.
-
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics