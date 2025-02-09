Punjab govt hikes ex gratia for martyrs’ kin to 1 crore

The Punjab government has enhanced the ex gratia amount for the next of kin of martyred soldiers from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore. Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has enhanced the ex gratia amount for the next of kin of martyred soldiers from ₹ 50 lakh to ₹ 1 crore. (Bhagwant Mann-X)

Defence services welfare minister Mohinder Bhagat said, “The government is firmly committed to the welfare of military personnel, martyr’s families and ex-servicemen. The increase in the ex gratia amount underscores our respect and gratitude for their supreme sacrifice.”

As of now, 24 families of martyred soldiers have benefited from this enhanced financial assistance.

The government has also implemented other welfare measures, including doubling the ex gratia payments for disabled soldiers, ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹40 lakh based on the level of disability.