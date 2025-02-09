Menu Explore
Punjab govt hikes ex gratia for martyrs’ kin to 1 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has enhanced the ex gratia amount for the next of kin of martyred soldiers from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore. (Bhagwant Mann-X)
Defence services welfare minister Mohinder Bhagat said, “The government is firmly committed to the welfare of military personnel, martyr’s families and ex-servicemen. The increase in the ex gratia amount underscores our respect and gratitude for their supreme sacrifice.”

As of now, 24 families of martyred soldiers have benefited from this enhanced financial assistance.

The government has also implemented other welfare measures, including doubling the ex gratia payments for disabled soldiers, ranging from 10 lakh to 40 lakh based on the level of disability.

