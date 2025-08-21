Punjab govt hikes mandi labour rates

The Punjab government has approved a 10% increase in mandi labour rates. This decision was taken during a board of directors meeting chaired by Harchand Singh Barsat, chairman, Punjab Mandi Board. The Punjab government has approved a 10% increase in mandi labour rates. This decision was taken during a board of directors meeting chaired by Harchand Singh Barsat, chairman, Punjab Mandi Board. (Representational image)

Notably, the mandi labour rate has been hiked from ₹17.50 to ₹19.26 per 37.5 kg bag of paddy, marking an increase of ₹1.76 per bag.

Barsat said that the 10% hike in mandi labour rates is a response to labour unions’ demands, reaffirming the Punjab government’s commitment to labour welfare. The revised rates will provide much-needed relief to labourers and their families, promoting fair labour practices and improving lives of those crucial to the agricultural supply chain.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding initiatives being taken to increase the income of the Punjab Mandi Board. The chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board stated that special plans have been formulated to boost the board’s income and work is being carried out with enthusiasm. Vacant plots in state grain markets are being auctioned through e-auction and ATMs and unipols are being installed in various markets.

He said that the Punjab Mandi Board has been making special efforts to provide better facilities to farmers, commission agents, labourers and the general public. Development works are underway in various markets, and robust arrangements are being made for facilities during the kharif procurement season, keeping everyone’s needs in mind.