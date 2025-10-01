Edit Profile
    Punjab govt holds road show in Capital to invite investments

    The day-long programme included a series of focused business-to-business meetings with leading corporates and culminated with the session, "Dialogue with Industry Leaders"

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 7:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    The Punjab government on Tuesday held a road show in New Delhi to promote the sixth edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, scheduled from March 13-16 in Mohali.

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann led the delegation during the road show. (HT)
    The day-long programme included a series of focused business-to-business meetings with leading corporates and culminated with the session, “Dialogue with Industry Leaders”.

    Chief minister Bhagwant Mann led the delegation, accompanied by minister for industries and commerce and investment promotion Sanjeev Arora, chief secretary KAP Sinha, administrative secretary (Investment Promotion) KK Yadav, Punjab Development Commission vice-chairperson Seema Bansal and Invest Punjab CEO Amit Dhaka.

    According to Arora, the delegation engaged with leaders of prominent corporate companies, including CNH Industrial, AIPL, IHCL (Taj Hotels), ACME Solar, LT Foods, ITC, Info Edge, Haldirams Foods, RJ Corp, Frontline Group, Medanta Group and others.

    Discussions centered on investment opportunities across agriculture and food processing, hospitality, IT and digital services, renewable energy, healthcare, automobiles, FMCG and industrial infrastructure. In addition, Bikram Sihag from Veerka, which recently invested 987 crore in Punjab in beverages and food processing sector, also met the delegation.

