Punjab govt inks MoU to set up sports tech extension centre in Jalandhar

The Punjab government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Process cum Product Development Centre (PPDC), Meerut, and the Government Institute of Leather and Footwear Technology (GILFT), Jalandhar, to open an extension centre in Jalandhar. Arora said that Punjab has emerged as the largest contributor to India’s sports goods manufacturing, accounting for nearly 65% of national production and about 70% of exports (HT Photo)

The MoU was signed in the presence of state chief secretary KAP Sinha, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery, and NITI Aayog senior advisor Sanjeet Singh. Also present was state cabinet minister for industries and commerce, Sanjeev Arora.

Addressing a stakeholders’ meeting on sports goods manufacturing, Arora said it is a historic day, as the strenuous efforts of the state government have led to the opening of this centre to give a fillip to the sports industry by ensuring its research and development (R&D).

“This initiative is a big leap forward to strengthen the city’s globally renowned sports goods manufacturing sector. It would help Jalandhar’s sports industry position itself among the world’s leading manufacturing hubs,” he said.

The proposed technology extension centre, to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, will offer state-of-the-art facilities for testing, training, skill development, and R&D to meet evolving global standards.

Arora said that Punjab has emerged as the largest contributor to India’s sports goods manufacturing, accounting for nearly 65% of national production and about 70% of exports.

He further said that the new centre would help the local industry remain competitive in a rapidly expanding global market. He mentioned that Jalandhar alone houses more than 1,000 manufacturing units and supplies sports equipment to over 150 international markets.

Earlier, the NITI Aayog team visited prominent sports goods manufacturing units in Jalandhar. “The new centre would help the local industry remain competitive in a rapidly expanding global market,” he said.