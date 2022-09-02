Punjab govt must refrain from being generous to corporate honchos, says Bir Devinder
Bir Devinder Singh said the appointments also point out towards the bizarre culture of status consciousness, to enjoy privileges without power and entitlement of ‘cabinet rank’ without responsibility
Former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Thursday said recent appointments by the state government to accommodate Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group, Amrit Sagar Mittal of Sonalika Tractors Group and Sunil Gupta, a former director of the Canara Bank, do not commensurate with the financial health of Punjab.
In a statement here, he said the appointments also point out towards the bizarre culture of status consciousness, to enjoy privileges without power and entitlement of ‘cabinet rank’ without responsibility.
“The government has been very kind to bequeath the status of cabinet minister upon three corporate honchos, whom it had earlier appointed as vice-chairmen of the economic policy and planning board of Punjab,” said Devinder.
He said the “futile exercise” is also not in consonance with the spirit of the 91st Amendment of the Constitution, which places restriction on the size of council of ministers and the number of ministers should not exceed 15% of the strength of the Lok Sabha or the state assembly.
“If you grant the rank of cabinet minister to persons, who actually are not the minister, under the oath of the constitution, it certainly defeats the outlined objectives and circumvent the directive of the Constitution,” he said, adding that the state government must refrain from being too generous towards corporate honchos.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics