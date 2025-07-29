Punjab govt promises action after doctors set deadline for security at hospitals

The state government and the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCSMA), a government doctors’ body, on Monday held a meeting to discuss security arrangements at government hospitals and health facilities across the state. Hopefully, the government will not compel doctors to protest once again. We will wait until August 17, when we will hold our general body meeting to decide the future course of action if our demands are not met, says Doctors’ body

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the doctors’ body giving the state government time till August 19 to fulfil their demand of providing security at government health facilities.

The meeting was held with Kumar Rahul, principal secretary, health department, in Chandigarh.

After the meeting, PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sarin said, “It has been nearly one full year since the implementation of the security framework was announced. But nothing has happened on the ground. We have again been assured by the Punjab health department that our demands will be fulfilled by August 19. Hopefully, the government will not compel doctors to protest once again. We will wait until August 17, when we will hold our general body meeting to decide the future course of action if our demands are not met.”

In September last year, PCMSA had set off a massive protest to press for their demands, including security of health care professionals, regular recruitment of medical officers and assured career progression (ACP). The protest was called off only after the Punjab government had given assurance of security at all the 24x7 healthcare centres within a week.

Sources, privy to the discussion during the meeting, said that the doctors were told that the finance department was reluctant to give approval to the proposal of hiring security guards.

“It has been learned that the Punjab health department might initially get approval to provide security at 23 district hospitals, while security arrangements at sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) would be provided later on. Our earlier proposal was not accepted by the finance department. We are slated to hold another meeting with the finance department over this issue,” a senior official of the health department said, pleading anonymity.