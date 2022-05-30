‘Punjab government puppet of Kejriwal’: State BJP chief after Moose Wala’s murder
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Kumar Sharma on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government over the law and order situation in the state, a day after Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said the current state government should be dismissed.
“The government isn't being run by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. It's a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity,” Sharma said after he met governor Banwarilal Purohit.
The Punjab BJP chief's remark comes as opposition parties in the state earlier said Bhagwant Mann's government was being remote-controlled by Arvind Kejriwal.
Sharma also demanded an independent probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into Moose Wala's murder.
“This government reduced the security of 424 people and made the list public - risking their security - just for applause. Such documents are confidential. Action should be taken against people who broke this rule,” Sharma also told the news agency.
The Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at the Mansa police station.
The police have named gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in Moose Wala's murder.
On Saturday evening, director general of police VK Bhawra said Lawrence Bishnoi's group has taken the responsibility for Moose Wala's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera.
Additionally, a special cell of the Delhi Police gathered some vital details that Moose Wala's murder plot might have links to Delhi's Tihar Jail.
The Congress, meanwhile, held protests against the AAP outside its office in Chandigarh and also outside the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.
(With ANI inputs)
