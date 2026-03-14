Punjab govt raises daily food allowance for drug rehab centre inmates to ₹200

The Punjab health department has increased the daily food allowance for inmates at drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across Punjab from ₹150 to ₹200 per person for three meals. The department has also introduced a standardised food menu to improve nutrition for patients undergoing treatment. Earlier in January, the Punjab government had fixed ₹150 per inmate for three meals a day, a decision that drew criticism from employees of de-addiction centres. (AP File)

The revised menu includes fruits, salad, dry fruits, paneer or eggs once a week, and a daily serving of lassi supplied by Verka, according to an order issued by deputy director (mental health) Dr Rohini Goyal to all civil surgeons. According to the order, a copy of which is with HT, the move aims to ensure balanced meals for patients and bring uniformity in the food served at rehabilitation centres across the state.

Earlier in January, the Punjab government had fixed ₹150 per inmate for three meals a day, a decision that drew criticism from employees of de-addiction centres.

According to the department’s new guidelines, all government-run centres will follow a common food menu to maintain consistency in the quality and quantity of meals provided. The diet plan has been designed keeping in mind the nutritional needs of individuals undergoing treatment for substance abuse.

Under the revised menu, patients will be served fruits and salad daily to improve vitamin and fibre intake, while dry fruits such as almonds have also been included. The department has recommended serving paneer or eggs once a week to ensure adequate protein intake.

Officials said the addition of a daily serving of lassi from Verka will enhance the nutritional value of meals and help patients regain physical strength during recovery.

Drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres across the state currently house hundreds of patients undergoing treatment and counselling for addiction. Health experts emphasise that proper nutrition is crucial for recovery, as it supports both physical health and mental well-being.

Parminder Singh, state president of the De-addiction Employees’ Union Punjab, welcomed the decision, saying it had earlier been difficult to provide three nutritious meals within ₹150. He said the move would help improve the recovery of inmates.