Punjab govt suspends Sangrur women’s college management for misusing funds
The Punjab government has placed the management of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, under suspension for misusing funds amounting to ₹11.86 crore. Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has been appointed administrator of the college.
The development came after the state higher education department conducted a probe into allegations of misuse of funds and ordered action against the college’s managing committee.
The probe report, a copy of which is with HT, states that the managing committee transferred ₹11.86 crore to another college and used the amount to start self-finance courses. “The conclusion of the inquiry report is that the use of these funds for other self-finance courses and purposes other than Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, falls under the category of misuse of government funds,” reads the inquiry report.
A case was registered against the managing committee of the college.
Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “The case has been registered under Sections 408, 409, 477-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the city police station as directed by the higher education department.”
The institution is the only girls’ college in a radius of 40km in Sangrur.
Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally
Jaipur: Dalits took to the streets at Seh in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Tuesday against an alleged attack on a rally to mark Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, which left nine people injured. The protesting Dalits alleged a false case of theft was later lodged against over two dozen Dalits. District collector Alok Ranjan said stones were thrown at the rally and that a complaint was lodged against nine. Ranjan said the administration is unbiased.
BBMP announces 5% rebate for property tax if you file before this date
Amid its drive to collect more revenue, the BBMP announced that property owners would be eligible for a 5% rebate if they pay their property tax for the 2022-23 financial year before April 30, 2022. The BBMP had said property tax collected had crossed the ₹3000-meark for the first time. According to data uploaded on their website, the civic body had collected ₹3,074.95 in the 2021-22 fiscal. BBMP's instruction for taxpayers 1.
Bengaluru Crime Branch busts cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, 4 held
Crime Branch of Bengaluru on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in running a Helium Crypto Token through a mobile application. "Cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme busted! @CCBBangalore has arrested 4 persons for running and operating a Crypto Miner-HNT (Helium Crypto Token) through a mobile app called SHAREHASH. The app promised high returns on investments and collected crores of rupees from gullible people," tweeted Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant.
Karnataka CM Bommai: No innocent person held over Hubbali violence
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday dismissed the allegations that innocent people are being held in connection with the Hubballi violence and said arrests were made based on evidence. "No innocent person has been arrested. Based on evidences, people have been arrested," Bommai told reporters at Menase helipad in the temple town of Sringeri. "Those who take law into their hands will face action. Attacking a police station is an unpardonable act," Bommai said.
‘Pol Khol’ campaign vehicle vandalised at Chembur; BJP blames Shiv Sena
A vehicle, one of the 40 screen-mounted vans to be used by the Bharatiya Janata Party for its campaign to expose corruption in the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was found vandalised on Tuesday morning, the BJP said. BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who was to launch the campaign at an event in Chembur, said he suspected the Shiv Sena was behind the attack and demanded that the police promptly arrest the hooligans involved.
