 Punjab govt to bear treatment costs of farmers injured during stir - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt to bear treatment costs of farmers injured during stir

Punjab govt to bear treatment costs of farmers injured during stir

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Feb 15, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The health minister, who was on a whirlwind visit to hospitals in Mohali and Patiala, said that to ensure the safety of farmers, all hospitals close to the Haryana border have been put on high alert and emergency services are being provided 24x7. He added that 14 ambulances, with requisite staff, are on standby at the Shambhu barrier.

The Punjab government would bear all treatment expenses of farmers injured during the ongoing agitation, health minister Dr Balbir Singh announced on Wednesday.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to a hospital in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT File)
Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to a hospital in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT File)

The health minister, who was on a whirlwind visit to hospitals in Mohali and Patiala, said that to ensure the safety of farmers, all hospitals close to the Haryana border have been put on high alert and emergency services are being provided 24x7. He added that 14 ambulances, with requisite staff, are on standby at the Shambhu barrier.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Dr Singh also condemned the Haryana government for the “unprovoked police action” on protesters and said they had no right to stop farmers who were peacefully marching towards Delhi.

The health minister visited Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute for Medical Sciences, Mohali, Community Health Centre, Banur, Civil Hospital, Rajpura; and Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On