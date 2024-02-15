Punjab govt to bear treatment costs of farmers injured during stir

The Punjab government would bear all treatment expenses of farmers injured during the ongoing agitation, health minister Dr Balbir Singh announced on Wednesday. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to a hospital in Patiala on Wednesday. (HT File)

The health minister, who was on a whirlwind visit to hospitals in Mohali and Patiala, said that to ensure the safety of farmers, all hospitals close to the Haryana border have been put on high alert and emergency services are being provided 24x7. He added that 14 ambulances, with requisite staff, are on standby at the Shambhu barrier.

Dr Singh also condemned the Haryana government for the “unprovoked police action” on protesters and said they had no right to stop farmers who were peacefully marching towards Delhi.

The health minister visited Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute for Medical Sciences, Mohali, Community Health Centre, Banur, Civil Hospital, Rajpura; and Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Wednesday.