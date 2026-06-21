Punjab govt to hire 2,437 apprentices as assistant linemen in PSPCL: Cheema

Punjab government has decided to absorb 2,437 apprentice trainees as assistant linemen in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday. Cheema said the Board of Directors of PSPCL, acting upon the advice of the advocate general, had approved the absorption of 2,437 apprentice trainees as assistant linemen. (PTI)

The decision, he said, addressed a long-standing demand of apprentice trainees and reflected the government’s commitment to employment generation and youth welfare.

Cheema said,“The Board of Directors of PSPCL, acting upon the advice of the advocate general, has approved the absorption of 2,437 apprentice trainees as assistant linemen. The trainees are currently undergoing apprenticeship training in lineman trade at PSPCL and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.”

“PSPCL will conduct the mandatory Punjabi language examination for the trainees as a one-time relaxation. The examination schedule will be notified in due course on the official website of PSPCL, following which the process of absorption will be taken forward,” he added.

He said the government had made a total of 9,627 recruitments in PSPCL and PSTCL since April 2022.

The government decision comes amid apprentice linemen’s ongoing protest for regular recruitment and job opportunities in PSPCL. On June 5, police had resorted to a lathi charge outside the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala while removing protesters who had gathered there. More than 20 protesters were injured in the police action, with several requiring hospitalisation.

A day later, Patiala police had booked the protesters under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction of public servants and wrongful confinement.