Punjab govt to open 30 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

The Punjab government has decided to open 30 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, a flagship healthcare scheme of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, in districts bordering Haryana.

According to an official order, the new clinics will be opened in six districts, including Patiala, Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Sangrur and Mohali.

The district health societies of six districts, which are headed by deputy commissioners, have been directed to ensure infrastructure to the 30 clinics by February 20 so these can be made operational by February 28, said officials familiar with the matter.

The Punjab government has so far dedicated 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people in which 84 essential drugs and 40-plus diagnostics are made available to people free of cost.

“The upper limit to upgrade the existing buildings, including furniture, for the new clinics will not be more than ₹25 lakh each and procurement and setting up of a fully functional portable cabin/prefabricated structure, including furniture will not be more than ₹40 lakh each,” reads the order by the Punjab health department.

In Patiala district, where six such clinics will be opened, two are on the Punjab and Haryana border. Of the five clinics to be opened in Bathinda, two are on the border with Haryana.

“Only a few of the proposed clinics are located on Punjab and Haryana border. Work to establish clinics will be started soon,” said a deputy commissioner requesting anonymity.

“It is a good step to establish more clinics, but the government should hire regular medical officers to smoothly run 24x7 emergency at various primary health centres,” said a civil surgeon not wishing to be named.