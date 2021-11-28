Punjab govt to set up research centre on Hindu epics, says CM Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced to set up an exclusive state-of-the-art research centre on the epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of state-of-the-art Bhagwan Parshuram Taposthal in Phagwara, the CM said the upcoming centre will showcase the message of the three epics.

He said since ages these epics have been source of life and inspiration for the humanity and this research centre will act as a catalyst for disseminating their message among the masses.

“The state government is trying to rope in Shankaracharya ji for this ambitious project. We will develop the Bhagwan Parshuram Taposthan as an architectural marvel. A cheque of ₹10 crore has already been handed over the district administration and more funds will be sent,” he added.

Tthe Brahmin Welfare Board will be entrusted with ensuring proper care of the stray cattle in the state, the CM said.

Citing the example of Mahabharata while taking a jibe at the Akalis, Channi said that the Kauravas were ruined due to king Dhritrashtra’s putra moh (love for son).

“Similarly, the Akali Dal is in a mess due to the love of party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal for his son. The Mahabharata is a treatise on statecraft and is still relevant today. The state of affairs in the Akali Dal is an example of it,” he claimed.

Terming Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal as a rumour-monger, Channi said his Delhi counterpart knew nothing about Punjab but kept poking his nose into everything.

Channi announced a budgetary provision worth ₹2 crore for Bhagwan Parshuram Chair at Punjabi University, Patiala.

Cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh said that CM Channi represents the secular ideology of Congress. “He has taken path-breaking initiatives for the well-being of all communities,” he said.