Punjab govt will compensate every loss caused by flood: Mann

With Beas river still in torrential spate, surging at 1.12 lakh cusecs of water, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann carried out an aerial survey of the flood-pounded areas in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi, besides a field survey to assess the losses on the ground. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann assessing the flood situation in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday. (HT)

After a helicopter ride to oversee the condition of the swollen Beas river and Harike Headworks, the chief minister assured that the AAP government will provide adequate compensation for every loss caused by floods in the state.

“Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas led to this situation in the state. The state government is committed to bail out the affected people from this hour of crisis,” said Mann, adding that he was regularly monitoring the situation in the state due to the natural disaster.

“We have already ordered a special girdawari (official crop loss assessment) to ascertain the loss incurred to people due to floods in the state. The officers have been directed to ensure that the process is done in a fair manner so that people are duly compensated for their loss,” said Mann.

He added that every loss to the crop, cattle, house or anything will be covered to fully compensate people for this colossal loss.

Mann further said the department of irrigation and drainage had been directed to chalk out a detailed comprehensive plan and strategy to tackle flooding in these areas in near future: “The departments concerned are coming up with ways and means to ensure that losses due to natural disasters like floods can be averted or minimised.”

Earlier, deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and officers of the water resources department apprised the chief minister of the ongoing situation due to floods.

While interacting briefly with farmers, Mann said coming from the Ghaggar belt, which created havoc in the past, he was well acquainted with the economic and social burden faced by farmers.

Meanwhile, the strong water currents of the Beas damaged the advanced bundh in Ahaali Kalan village, prompting villagers to undertake flood prevention measures.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab received heavy rain over the past few weeks, leading to increased flow of water in the Beas and Sutlej rivers.

The worst-affected areas in Punjab include Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, and some villages in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran districts.

Seechewal urges compensation directly to cultivators

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, who was also present during CM’s visit, demanded crop compensation directly to cultivators instead of land owners.

“Currently, the state provides compensation based on land ownership, which goes to the landowner directly. Since the land is often leased out, the cultivators suffer double loss,” he said.

He shared how paddy sown on leased land had been completely destroyed due to water standing in the fields for the last 13 days. Farmers in Mand area face such challenging flood situations almost every second or third year, leading to huge economic losses, he said.

Seechewal further demanded that compensation for the flood-damaged crops must be given before the next Rabi crop was sown to avoid further stress to the already financially burdened farmers.