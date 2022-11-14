Punjab govt will spend 15 crore on devp works in Ludhiana: minister Nijjar

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sundat said the state government has decided to spend ₹15 crore on various development works in the city.

Green belts will come up around Jalandhar Bypass, from Shiv Puri to Kundan Puri railway line crossing including Buddha Nullah.

Apart from this, a road from Chand Nagar Pulli to Kundan Puri Railway line will also be reconstructed.

Nijjar said reconstruction of Dhandri bridge will be done using mastic asphalt and ready-mixed concrete with bituminous concrete. Besides, the road from Chandigarh Road to Tajpur Road in Ward 16-17 will also be reconstructed.

The cabinet minister said that boundary walls of parks and other facilities will also be repaired so that people can walk in a clean environment.

The minister said tenders for these works have been floated and bids will be opened on November 18 and 25.