Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt will spend 15 crore on devp works in Ludhiana: minister Nijjar

Punjab govt will spend 15 crore on devp works in Ludhiana: minister Nijjar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:21 AM IST

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sunday said the state government has decided to spend ₹15 crore on various development works in the city

Punjab cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that boundary walls of parks and other facilities in Ludhiana will be repaired. (HT)
Punjab cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that boundary walls of parks and other facilities in Ludhiana will be repaired. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sundat said the state government has decided to spend 15 crore on various development works in the city.

Green belts will come up around Jalandhar Bypass, from Shiv Puri to Kundan Puri railway line crossing including Buddha Nullah.

Apart from this, a road from Chand Nagar Pulli to Kundan Puri Railway line will also be reconstructed.

Nijjar said reconstruction of Dhandri bridge will be done using mastic asphalt and ready-mixed concrete with bituminous concrete. Besides, the road from Chandigarh Road to Tajpur Road in Ward 16-17 will also be reconstructed.

The cabinet minister said that boundary walls of parks and other facilities will also be repaired so that people can walk in a clean environment.

The minister said tenders for these works have been floated and bids will be opened on November 18 and 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out