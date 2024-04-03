 Punjab grants paid holiday to staffers voting in HP, Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Punjab grants paid holiday to staffers voting in HP, Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Chief electoral officer Sibin C on Tuesday said that employees working in government offices, boards and corporations, and government educational institutions across Punjab, who are registered voters of Chandigarh or Himachal Pradesh, are eligible for the special leave

A special holiday has been declared for voters hailing from Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh, currently employed in Punjab, so that they can exercise their franchise on June 1.

In a similar move, a special holiday has been declared for voters from Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, who are employed in Punjab’s government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions. (HT photo)
In a similar move, a special holiday has been declared for voters from Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, who are employed in Punjab’s government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions. (HT photo)

Chief electoral officer Sibin C on Tuesday said that employees working in government offices, boards and corporations, and government educational institutions across Punjab, who are registered voters of Chandigarh or Himachal Pradesh, are eligible for the special leave. This leave, upon presentation of their voter card, will be granted without deduction from their leave balance.

He further informed that employees of Chandigarh and Himachal working in any industrial establishment, business, trade or other establishments in Punjab are also entitled to a paid holiday on June 1.

Special holiday on April 19 for voters in J&K, Rajasthan

In a similar move, a special holiday has been declared for voters from Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, who are employed in Punjab’s government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions, allowing them to cast their votes in their respective states on April 19.

Additionally, a local holiday will be observed on April 19 in government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions situated in the border districts of Pathankot, Fazilka, and Muktsar Sahib. This holiday will also be recognised under the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Punjab government.

