Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

Singh, 59, had been unwell for some time, officials said. He is survived by his wife, Samta Sindhu, son Samriddh Singh Sindhu and daughter Samriddhi Sindhu.

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He was cremated with full state honours at his native village, Masudpur, in Hansi district on Sunday.

The last rites was attended by judges, members of the legal fraternity, political leaders, and administrative officials among others. His son, Samriddh Singh Sindhu, performed the last rites. Haryana cabinet minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana offered floral tributes.

Honouring his final wish, the family performed his cremation in his own agricultural field in Masudpur village.

Justice Sindhu was elevated as an additional judge of the high court on July 10, 2017, before being appointed a permanent judge on December 2, 2018. He was among the senior-most judges of the HC and was due to retire in 2029.

Born on April 4, 1967, in a small agriculturist family, justice Sindhu hailed from Masudpur village of the then Hisar district (now Hansi) in Haryana.

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{{^usCountry}} He received his LLB degree in 1992 from Panjab University in Chandigarh, before enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He received his LLB degree in 1992 from Panjab University in Chandigarh, before enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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In 1999, he was appointed additional central government standing counsel in the high court and in 2000, as additional government pleader, union territory of Chandigarh. He later served as a deputy advocate general, Haryana, from 2004 to 2008. In September 2008, he was appointed additional advocate general, Punjab, a post he held till December 2009.

He was then appointed additional advocate general, Haryana, in December 2009. He resigned from the AG office in February 2013 and resumed private practice.

In 2016, he was included in the panel of advocates to represent the HC as well as subordinate courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

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Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed grief over his demise.