chandigarh news

Punjab & Haryana HC seeks response from Chandigarh on security withdrawal of advocate

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Thursday asked the Chandigarh administration to submit its response on an application moved by advocate Navkiran Singh against withdrawal of his security cover
The application was moved by the advocate in a 2013 suo motu plea initiated by HC in which it is monitoring steps taken by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to curb drugs menace. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked the Chandigarh administration to submit its response on an application moved by advocate Navkiran Singh against withdrawal of his security cover. The HC bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil has sought response from UT on Friday.

The application was moved in a 2013 suo motu plea initiated by HC in which it is monitoring steps taken by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to curb drugs menace. Navkiran is an intervener in this plea and has been appearing in this case for nearly eight years. In 2021, he had filed application seeking opening of sealed cover reports on Punjab’s drugs menace and pre-poning hearings. HC had taken cognizance of his plea and pre-poned hearings.

He had told court that Chandigarh administration has ordered withdrawal of his security cover which was given in 1997 and two personnel were deployed with him. Now, the administration has withdrawn the cover claiming that they have reviewed and found no threat perception to him, he said

