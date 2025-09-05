Punjab & Haryana high court seeks state, MC reply on illegal constructions near Golden Temple

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought a response from the Punjab government and the Amritsar municipal corporation on a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging fresh illegal constructions around the Golden Temple corridor. PIL alleges sealed property being turned into hotel despite court orders; response sought by Oct 15 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench, presided over by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry, acted on a petition filed by Jagdish Singh, who claimed that despite the court’s earlier directives — and with a related matter still pending before the Supreme Court — illegal construction was continuing. The court has sought a response by October 15.

It was submitted that a sealed property near Bagh Ramanand was being converted into a hotel in violation of the Amritsar Walled City (Building) Act, 2016, and applicable building by-laws. The petitioner alleged that seals affixed by the civic body had been removed and construction was being carried out “right under the nose” of municipal officials.

According to the plea, in July 2019, the high court had stayed the operation of the Amritsar Walled City (Recognition of Usage) Act, 2016, and directed the deputy commissioner, Amritsar, to disconnect water and electricity supply to unauthorised commercial establishments — including hotels — in and around the Golden Temple corridor.

The Supreme Court later stayed the 2019 high court order, which had restrained construction near the shrine and kept the 2016 Act in abeyance.

The petitioner argued that new structures cannot come up without prior approval from an expert committee and compliance with structural safety norms, none of which, he claimed, is being followed.