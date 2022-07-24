Punjab, Haryana receive surplus rains as monsoon picks up pace
Chandigarh: Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 22 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks.
The monsoon accounts for around 70% of the country’s annual rainfall and irrigates 60% of its net sown area. Nearly half of India’s population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.
According to the meteorological department, most of the districts in the two states have received above-normal rains between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and July 22.
“During this period, Punjab received 208.6mm of rain, which is 24% more than the normal of 168.3mm. Haryana received 17% excess rainfall of 188.7mm against a normal of 161.3mm,” a meteorological department official told PTI.
He said 16 districts in Haryana and 17 in Punjab received above-normal rains between June 1 and July 22. Six districts in each of the two states logged deficient rainfall during this period.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 487.1mm of rains in this period as against a normal of 344 mm, a surplus of 42%.
Prof ML Khichar, the head of the agricultural meteorology department at Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, said: “We are expecting good rainfall in most parts of Haryana towards July-end.””The current spell of monsoon rains will be beneficial for kharif crops, including paddy, cotton and bajra,” he said, adding it will also bring down the demand for fuel and power in the agriculture sector.
Giving details of the rainfall distribution in Haryana, the meteorological department official said, Kaithal received 290.8mm of rain, which is a staggering 104% above normal, while Fatehabad received 207.5mm of rain, which was 99% surplus. However, the rainfall was 24% and 39% deficient in Yamunanagar and Gurugram, respectively.
In Punjab, Ferozepur gauged 238.9mm of rain, which is 139% above the normal of 100.6mm while Faridkot received 94% above-normal shower.
Moga, however, was among the districts to receive deficient rains. It received 56.5mm as against a normal 109.3mm, leaving a deficit of 48%.
Swapping CEO’s hat for devotee’s
While growing up in a Maharashtrian household, I often heard about the fabled Warkari yatra—the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur to honour Vithoba. All these fancies were before work, family and Mumbai took over my life. Just to put things in perspective, let me put down a few markers that define the yatra: it's a 21-day-long journey that celebrates a tradition dating over 700 year. Its present format is roughly 200 years old.
Punjab Police conduct special drive to check smuggling of drug, arms
Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking operation in all 28 police districts of the state to check smuggling of drugs and arms. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav was in the field to conduct random checking of different checkpoints in the Ropar range, according to an official statement. “Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from Punjab,” he said.
HC terms teacher accused of sexual harassment ‘predator’, denies bail
“In today's times, when women are being encouraged to be independent, a school-going girl needs to be given a sense of security so that she can learn, grow and earn without fear. However, predators like petitioner pose a serious threat to young girls and do not deserve any sympathy from the court,” the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed denying bail to the accused teacher, Gurjit Singh.
Punjab Police seize 7 lakh pharma opioids in UP godown raid, 1 held
Fatehgarh Sahib: In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Friday evening busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh tablets/ capsules/ injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have also arrested the main supplier, identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, UP.
OPD services at Bathinda AIIMS hit as PG students hold protest
The outdoor patient department (OPD) services at Bathinda AIIMS were partially affected on Saturday after postgraduate students staged a protest against the governing body's decision to change the nomenclature of their degrees. The first batch of 44 PG students, who are enrolled for three courses this year, demanded the AIIMS Bathinda administration should give in writing that they would get only academic certificates.
