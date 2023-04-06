Punjab geared up to deal with Covid, says minister

PATIALA : With Covid-19 cases witnessing a slight uptick in the last few days, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday said the government was prepared to deal with any situation. With Covid-19 cases witnessing a slight uptick in the last few days, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday said the government was prepared to deal with any situation.

Punjab on Tuesday reported 73 fresh cases of coronavirus with the highest 22 in Mohali followed by 14 in Jalandhar and 11 in Ludhiana. There were 396 active cases in the state as on April 4 and the positivity rate was 3.27%, according to a medical bulletin.

There is no Covid patient in ICU or on ventilator support in the state, the health minister said, adding that the situation is under control.

The health minister, who visited Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala to review medical infrastructure, said the state had requisite bed capacity and ventilators in hospitals, besides having adequate arrangements of PPE kits, masks and testing kits.

“Oxygen plants are functional. Our staff, wards, emergency system, all are active,” he said and asserted that “the entire system is fully geared up”.

The minister advised people to adhere to safety protocols and wear masks while going out, particularly in crowded places.

“People, especially those who are immunocompromised or having Covid symptoms like cold or cough, should take extra care of themselves and avoid going outside until there is an urgency,” he said.

He said that as per the directions of the Union government, the Punjab health department would conduct a mock drill on April 10 and 11 in the state to ensure Covid preparedness.