Punjab: History-sheeter injured in Jalandhar encounter

The Jalandhar rural police arrested a wanted criminal following a brief encounter in Kohar Kalan village on Friday evening. The accused has been identified as Jora Singh, a resident of Pipli village of the district. Police at the spot of the encounter in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said the accused was a history-sheeter as 10 cases for attempt to murder, robbery, drug and arms smuggling had been registered against him.

The SSP said the accused was an active member of a gang of highway robbers and assaulted employees of a private construction company with sharp-edged weapons and rifles and snatched their mobile phones and ₹12,000 on September 23.

“Acting on a tip-off on Friday evening about Jora’s movement in Shahkot area, the police laid a trap near Kohar Kalan village. The accused tried to flee but was caught. He opened fire at the police party, which also fired in retaliation,” he said.

Police said the accused received a bullet injury in one of the his legs and was rushed to a local hospital. A country-made .32-bore pistol and live cartridges have been seized from him. A case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and also under the Arms Act.