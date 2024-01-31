Punjab Home Guard volunteer held for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested a Punjab Home Guard (PHG) volunteer for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.
The accused Harjinder Singh is posted at Police Post Lalton Kalan here.
Spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said a case has been registered against the accused on an online complaint lodged by Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Bhai Bala Colony, Pakhowal Road here.
He said that the complainant has alleged that Harjinder Singh and one assistant sub-inspector, both posted at Police Post, Lalton Kalan have been demanding bribe of ₹30,000 to favour them in a police case registered against her brothers.
She alleged that on behalf of said ASI, the accused PHG had already received a bribe of ₹10,000 from her for the said purpose and demanded the remaining amount of ₹20,000.
The complainant had also made a recording of demands raised by the PHG and submitted it to the vigilance bureau as an evidence.
An FIR under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Harjinder Singh at VB police station Ludhiana range and arrested him. He will be produced in a court on Thursday. He said that the role of the police official would also be examined.