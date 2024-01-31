Punjab Home Guard volunteer held for accepting 10,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested a Punjab Home Guard (PHG) volunteer for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. The complainant had made a recording of demands raised by the Punjab Home Guard and submitted it to the vigilance bureau as an evidence. (Getty image)

The accused Harjinder Singh is posted at Police Post Lalton Kalan here.

Spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said a case has been registered against the accused on an online complaint lodged by Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Bhai Bala Colony, Pakhowal Road here.

He said that the complainant has alleged that Harjinder Singh and one assistant sub-inspector, both posted at Police Post, Lalton Kalan have been demanding bribe of ₹30,000 to favour them in a police case registered against her brothers.

She alleged that on behalf of said ASI, the accused PHG had already received a bribe of ₹10,000 from her for the said purpose and demanded the remaining amount of ₹20,000.

The complainant had also made a recording of demands raised by the PHG and submitted it to the vigilance bureau as an evidence.

An FIR under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Harjinder Singh at VB police station Ludhiana range and arrested him. He will be produced in a court on Thursday. He said that the role of the police official would also be examined.