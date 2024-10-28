Punjab: Hoshiarpur village ex-sarpanch found dead, helper held

Police recovered the body of a 92-year-old former sarpanch of Nasrala on Sunday, three days after he went missing. A murder case had been registered against the arrested helper Manoj Kumar. (HT File)

The body of Manmohan Singh was recovered from the bushes at Pandori Rukman village, near Nasrala, in Hoshiarpur district, and one person has been arrested in this connection, Bulhowal SHO Satpal said.

“Singh was smothered to death. We have arrested one Manoj Kumar from Kantian village who worked in his fields as a helper.”

“The deceased lived alone in Nasrala village. His son is settled abroad. On October 24, he took his car out and did not return. During investigation, the car of the deceased was recovered from Kumar. We have arrested him on suspicion of killing Singh for money,” Satpal added.

A murder case had been registered against Kumar, the SHO said.