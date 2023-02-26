Punjab, HP police collaborate to knock drug smugglers out

The Himachal Pradesh Police will soon work in collaboration with their Punjab counterpart to tackle interstate organised crime and drug trafficking. The Himachal Pradesh Police will soon work in collaboration with their Punjab counterpart to tackle interstate organised crime and drug trafficking. (Image for representational purpose)

“Police from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will deal a knock-out punch to organised crime through collaborative efforts. It was also agreed upon to take measures to address the trafficking of illicit and cheap liquor through the interstate border besides drugs,” HP director general of police Sanjay Kundu, who had recently met his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav, said.

Himachal Pradesh, once known for illegal cultivation of cannabis and its derivatives, is now being flooded with ‘chitta’ and pharmaceutical drugs, quite like its neighbouring state Punjab. Data analysis of ‘Register 29’ maintained at all police stations to keep a track of drug peddlers carried out last year revealed that about 60% of addicts active in the state have shifted to ‘chitta’, which has lent a new dimension to the drug menace in the state.

The data revealed that of 2,307 active drug peddlers in the state, 1,836 (80%) are from Himachal, 422 (18%) from other states and 49 (2%) foreigners.

‘Chitta’ is largely smuggled into Himachal through Punjab, with which it shares about 300km-long border.

Youths roped in to check drug addiction

The criminal investigation department (CID) of the Himachal Pradesh Police has, meanwhile, launched a programme to eradicate drug addiction. HP’s education minister Rohit Thakur launched the campaign, ‘Pradhav’, from police headquarters in Shimla on Saturday. The police have roped in students from various educational institutions to brainstorm ways to check drug addiction. During the brainstorming session at the police headquarters, they gave suggestions for reduction in drug demand. The participants came up with unique and innovative ideas on each topic and contributed their points of view about the problem.

“According to a government survey, there were seven crore drug addicts in the country in 2019. Himachal is among the top-five states where drug addiction is high. The government of Himachal Pradesh is concerned with narcotic trafficking, drug abuse and illicit cultivation of cannabis and opium poppy in the state. It is also worried about the number of youths being addicted to drugs, especially in synthetic form like heroin and chitta,” said additional director general of police Satwant Atwal Trivedi.

