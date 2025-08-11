Punjab: ‘Humiliation’ in meetings affects health officials’ morale: PCMSA

Pointing out that doctors were being subjected to “humiliation and intimidation” during video-conferences by director-level officials , the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has said the “bullying” conduct has been shattering the morale of health officials. In a letter to the principal secretary of the department of health and family welfare this week, the PCMSA warned the government of a “strong reaction” in case this issue remains unresolved. The association didn’t clarify what that strong reaction would be. Representational image

The association, which represents the government doctors across the state, said it “strongly objects” to the use of “unprofessional, bullying and unbecoming language” against the officers ranging from senior medical officers (SMOs) to civil surgeons.

The letter, a copy of which is available with HT, mentioned that many of the officials have put in over 30 years of dedicated service after completing coveted MBBS, MD or MS degrees, making them among the most qualified class-I officers in the state. Time and again humiliation, the letter argued, not only undermines their authority but also erodes their respect among other sister cadres.

While acknowledging the state government’s vigorous efforts to revamp public healthcare “at a war footing,” the PCMSA urged patience, pointing out that the systemic problems in the health department — inherited over decades — cannot be resolved overnight. “Pushing senior officers to extreme limits of stress, anxiety and disrespect may eventually prove counterproductive,” the letter stated.

The association admitted that a small fraction of officers might fall short of expectations for various reasons, but emphasised that disciplinary action should be taken only through as per service rules — not through reprimanding publicly.

The association warned that with attrition rates rising and fewer doctors joining the service, continued public disparagement of senior officials could have a “damaging effect” on younger doctors’ morale, ultimately jeopardising the government’s health sector goals.

“As the head of our cadre, we strongly urge you to intervene and safeguard the dignity of senior officers,” the PCMSA wrote to the health secretary.

A senior health official, wishing not to be named, said the letter has been received and a meeting would be organised with PCMSA soon.