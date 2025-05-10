Menu Explore
Punjab: Illegal constructions linked to drug peddlers demolished in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 10, 2025 07:08 AM IST

The Jalandhar commissionerate police and Jalandhar Rural Police demolished two illegal constructions belonging to drug traffickers on Friday

Police said both the drug peddlers have criminal records. (HT File)
Police said both the drug peddlers have criminal records. (HT File)

Jalandhar commissioner of police, Dhanpreet Kaur, said that an illegal establishment belonging to Honey Kalyanwas, an infamous drug peddler with five FIRs registered against him, was razed in Abadpura. “This will act as a catalyst in creating deterrence among those involved in such heinous crimes,” Kaur said.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Rural senior superintendent of police, Harvinder Singh Virk, said that a shop of Vijay Masih, another infamous drug trafficker, was demolished.

Masih, a resident of Mohalla Uchi Ghati in Phillaur, is a history-sheeter with 21 criminal cases, including charges of drug trafficking, attempt to murder, and more.

“Masih had constructed this shop illegally and the demolition was carried out after necessary legal orders from the executive officer, Phillaur,” Virk added.

Virk also said that Masih had previously purchased one and a half acres of land in Phillaur using money from drug sales, which was frozen earlier by the competent authority in New Delhi.

