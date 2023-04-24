Punjab rolls out vehicle tracking system for wheat transportation

Chandigarh : The Punjab food and civil supplies department has implemented the vehicle tracking system (VTS) during the ongoing wheat procurement by installing Global Positioning System (GPS) in 26,250 vehicles used in transportation of wheat from the mandis to storage points or the railheads from where the freshly harvested produce is sent to consumer states.

More than 95,421 online gate passes have been issued through the VTS and issuance of manual passes has been abolished, said food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, adding that it is for the first time that the VTS has been implemented during the foodgrain procurement operations in the state.

“This is helping the department track the movement of trucks so that any mischievous attempt such as embezzlement, recycling or illegally bringing wheat from other states can be detected,” said Kataruchak.

He said the state government has released payments to the wheat farmers against their produce and ₹11,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 3.54 lakh farmers till Saturday evening.