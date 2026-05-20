Punjab info panel pulls up cops repeated RTI lapses

The Punjab State Information Commission (SIC) has directed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure immediate handover of official records and charge by police personnel after transfers, amid repeated lapses affecting Right to Information (RTI) cases. The directions were issued by chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh while hearing an appeal filed by Vinay Kumar Sharma (HT Fi;e)

The commission observed that several police personnel failed to transfer complaint-related records even years after being shifted from their postings, leading to the denial of information sought under the RTI Act and causing administrative lapses within the police department.

The directions were issued by chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh while hearing an appeal filed by Vinay Kumar Sharma against the office of the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP).

During the May 7 hearing, the respondent public information officer-cum-SHO, Kharar, informed the commission that records related to a complaint sought under the RTI Act had not been handed over by the transferred assistant sub-inspector, Bhag Singh. The SHO further stated that senior officers had already been informed and that departmental proceedings were being initiated.

Calling the practice, a “serious violation of established office procedures”, the commission said failure to hand over official records amounted to supervisory negligence, misconduct and dereliction of duty.

The commission directed that a copy of the orders be sent to the DGP for issuance of statewide instructions mandating officers to hand over records immediately or within the prescribed period after transfer.

Referring to two similar appeals from 2024 and another case linked to Sohana police station in Mohali district, the commission recommended disciplinary action against erring officials and sought an action-taken report before the next hearing scheduled for July 9.

The directions come amid a rising number of RTI cases in the state, in which official records were found missing or untraceable. In recent months, the commission has dealt with several complaints involving missing files in departments such as the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, transport authorities, panchayat offices and municipal bodies.